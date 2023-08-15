All the ways Canadians will get more money from the government this fall

Canadians can expect to get some money from the government this fall to help with the soaring cost of living.

Several of the federal government’s benefits, credits, and rebates are set to provide much-needed extra cash to eligible people nationwide.

Here is how you can receive more money from the feds in the next few months.

GST/HST credit

Payment due: October 5

The goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit is a tax-free quarterly payment.

It aims to help Canadian individuals and families with low to modest incomes offset the taxes that they pay.

According to the government, you could get up to:

$496 if you are single

$650 if you are married or have a common-law partner

$171 for each child under the age of 19

You don’t need to apply for this credit because you’re automatically considered for it when you file your taxes.

Last year, Ottawa doubled the GST Credit for six months during the height of inflation.

Canada child benefit (CCB)

Payment due: September 20, October 20, November 20

The CCB — a tax-free payment from the government to help with the cost of raising children — is administered monthly by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

Read this to learn if you’re eligible, how you can apply, and how much you can get.

Canada workers benefit (CWB)

Payment due: October 12