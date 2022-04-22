"No Planet B": You can get a free 24-hour bike pass to mark Earth Day

It’s now easier to get around the city for free!

Mobi by Shaw Go is offering a free 24-hour pass for users, saying it wants to encourage more people to make eco-logical decisions.

And all you have to do is use a promo code!

Tomorrow Is Earth Day! On Friday, April 22 use promo code ‘earthday’ to get a FREE 24 Hour Pass. pic.twitter.com/Ig1cu80iUt — Mobi by Shaw Go (@mobi_bikes) April 21, 2022

In an email to Daily Hive, Mobi says the 24 Hour Pass provides unlimited 30 minute rides – “Take as many 30 minute (or less) rides as you want in 24 hours. Rides longer than 30 minutes incur overage fees.”

Mobi says, “We’re proud to be part of this important movement and invest in the health of our planet by providing free access to bike share. By making bike share free we hope to encourage more people to make eco-logical decisions.”

The bikes can be unlocked from one station and returned to any other station in the system area. When returning a bike to a station, wait for “Return OK” to be displayed on the screen.

Mobi launched in Vancouver back in 2016 and there are bikes and docking stations located around the city.

Since 2016, Vancouver’s public bike share program has expanded to 2,000 bicycles and 200+ stations and become an essential part of the city’s transportation system. You’ll find Mobi by Shaw Go stations conveniently located near designated bike routes, commercial centres, local landmarks, and transportation hubs including SkyTrain stations.

According to the company, Mobi by Shaw Go has helped 52.59% of members reduce their reliance on a personal vehicle while 9.04% of members no longer drive at all because of bike share.