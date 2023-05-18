Mitchell and Sheila Peebles have become the first Saskatchewan residents to take home the 6/49 Classic Draw lottery jackpot.
“My normal process is to check my tickets the day after the draw,” Mitchell told WCLC.
“Sometimes it’s the first thing I do when I wake up,” he said.
The day after the May 6 Lotto 6/49 draw was no different.
He got up and scanned his ticket, but this time it was to change his life forever.
Mitchell was thrilled to find he had won the $5 million jackpot.
“I felt an electric shock through my body. I was shocked, sure, but I believed it right away, and it felt good,” he explained.
Convincing Sheila, however, proved to be more challenging.
“He had to scan the ticket a second time, and even then… I guess you could say I was in shock,” she said.
After finding out about their win, the couple wasted no time.
They claimed their winnings first thing on Monday morning.
The Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw was relaunched in September 2022, featuring the rebranded Classic Draw, where six numbers are drawn from a range of 1 to 49, and a fixed $5 million jackpot is offered in every draw.
The couple secured the lottery jackpot by correctly matching all six main draw numbers: 3, 19, 23, 30, 37, and 42.
With their newfound fortune, the Saskatoon couple has already begun making plans for the future.
“Well, we’re both retiring,” Mitchell said. “And we’re going to buy a house for us and houses for our daughters, too.”
The winning ticket was purchased at 1 Stop Convenience on 29th Street West in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
The Peddles now join the ranks of fortunate individuals who have turned their dreams into reality with a winning lottery ticket.
