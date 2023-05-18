NewsCanadaLotteryCanada

Mitchell and Sheila Peebles have become the first Saskatchewan residents to take home the 6/49 Classic Draw lottery jackpot. 

“My normal process is to check my tickets the day after the draw,” Mitchell told WCLC.

“Sometimes it’s the first thing I do when I wake up,” he said. 

The day after the May 6 Lotto 6/49 draw was no different. 

He got up and scanned his ticket, but this time it was to change his life forever. 

Mitchell was thrilled to find he had won the $5 million jackpot.

“I felt an electric shock through my body. I was shocked, sure, but I believed it right away, and it felt good,” he explained. 

Convincing Sheila, however, proved to be more challenging.

“He had to scan the ticket a second time, and even then… I guess you could say I was in shock,” she said. 

After finding out about their win, the couple wasted no time. 

They claimed their winnings first thing on Monday morning.

The Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw was relaunched in September 2022, featuring the rebranded Classic Draw, where six numbers are drawn from a range of 1 to 49, and a fixed $5 million jackpot is offered in every draw.

The couple secured the lottery jackpot by correctly matching all six main draw numbers: 3, 19, 23, 30, 37, and 42.

With their newfound fortune, the Saskatoon couple has already begun making plans for the future.

“Well, we’re both retiring,” Mitchell said. “And we’re going to buy a house for us and houses for our daughters, too.”

The winning ticket was purchased at 1 Stop Convenience on 29th Street West in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. 

The Peddles now join the ranks of fortunate individuals who have turned their dreams into reality with a winning lottery ticket.

 

