"Mind over matter": A Canadian has been crowned the Strongest Man Alive

History was made at a prestigious international Strongman competition over the weekend when a Canadian flag was held atop the podium.

Mitchell “Moose” Hooper from Barrie, Ontario, was crowned The World’s Strongest Man (WSM) in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Sunday, April 23.

Hooper beat out nine other competitors from the United States, Ukraine, South Africa, United Kingdom, and Australia in the hard-fought finals. He is also the first Canadian in the event’s 46-year history to be named the Strongest Man Alive.

Hooper scored 53.5 total points over the six events in the WSM Finals, including Reign Total Body Fuel Shield Carry, Knaack Deadlift, Fingal’s Fingers, Max Dumbbell, Bus Pull, and the iconic Atlas Stones.

In an Instagram story posted by Reign Body Fuel, the University of Guelph alum said that it was “mind over matter.”

Hooper has had a busy and successful career on the Strongman Competition circuit for the past two years. His titles include winning the 2022 Arnold Strongman Classic UK, the 2022 Giants Live World Tour Final, the 2023 Australias Strongest International 1st, the 2023 Arnold Strongman Classic, and the 2023 WSM.

“Thank you so much to everyone who supported me over the last little while,” Hooper said in a YouTube live celebration on April 24 while showing off the WSM trophy. “It’s been an absolutely mental run and it’s going to take some time to wrap my head around this guy.

“This is crazy, to be the first Canadian to win World’s Strongest Man. I’m really grateful to be able to bring that back on the backs of some amazing Strongmen.”

The physical therapist with a Masters in Clinical Exercise Physiology from the University of Sydney is also the director of the Longevity Nexum physio clinic in Barrie.

Hooper is a former conditioning coach for the KW Titans, a National Basketball League of Canada team. He is also the subject of the documentary Beyond Strong; The Rookie Year which can be streamed on YouTube.