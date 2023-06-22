"Catastrophic implosion" ended Titanic sub's journey

The US Coast Guard says debris that’s believed to be the missing Titanic submersible has been found close to the famous shipwreck.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said Thursday afternoon that debris consistent with the OceanGate Titan vessel was found about 500 metres from the bow of Titanic. All five occupants are believed to be dead.

“The debris field was consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel,” a Coast Guard representative said at a news conference.

It’s believed there was a rapid loss of pressure in the vessel’s chamber, causing it to implode and break apart. It’s not yet known why it happened.

A release from OceanGate Expeditions expressed their sadness that five onboard were not found alive.

“We grieve the loss of life,” they said.

“This is a very sad time for the entire explorer community, and for each of the family members of those lost at sea. We respectfully ask that the privacy of these families be respected during this most painful time,” the tweet reads in part.

Earlier in the search, there were reports of banging sounds hoped to be the missing sub — but now those noises are not believed to relate to the search. The Coast Guard said the implosion would have created a massive sound that would have been picked up by sonar monitors.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the families,” the Coast Guard representative said. “I can only imagine what this has been like for them.”

Aside from a pilot, the submersible’s passengers include a Titanic expert, renowned British adventurer Hamish Harding, a Pakistani businessman and his teenage son — a student at the University of Glasgow.

The missing vessel is owned by a Washington-based company called OceanGate. The Titan can travel up to three knots and reach depths of up to 4,000 meters (13,123 feet).