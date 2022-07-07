Did you lose a big chunk of money on Dominion Avenue near Burns Road in Port Coquitlam?

Mounties in Coquitlam are looking for the rightful owner after someone turned it in.

On July 6, 2022, “an upstanding citizen found the cash and immediately turned it in to the Coquitlam RCMP detachment,” says Constable Deanna Law.

“When the right person does call us, they will need to answer specific questions to make sure we are returning the cash to the correct individual.”

In order to claim it, you must be willing to describe the amount, denominations, and what the cash is carried in.

“There is no reason to feel embarrassed,” says Constable Deanna Law. “Accidents happen and police would simply like to get the money back to the individual that lost it.”

If the cash is yours, you’re asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency number at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2022-17143.