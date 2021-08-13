Missing 31-year-old Burnaby woman not seen since mid-July: RCMP

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Burnaby woman who hasn’t been seen in almost a month.

Andrea Subasic, 31, was last seen on July 15, 2021, at 2 pm at her home in Burnaby.

Subasic is described as a Caucasian female with a slim build. She stands at 5’8″ tall and 120 lbs.

Police and Subasic’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or 911.