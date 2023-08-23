Lotto winner plans to use jackpot to go to the next World Cup

Miroslaw Kruszelnicki hopes to finally make his dream of watching the World Cup come true after winning the jackpot in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

Kruszelnicki has been playing the lottery since he came to Canada in 1991. Earlier this month, the father of two checked his ticket at the store to find out he had won the $289,631 prize.

“I was in shock and thought I had won $289,” the Ontario resident said in a release.

“In that moment, I was sure something was wrong with the scanner!”

He asked the clerk to double-check his ticket, and that’s when he learned he had won a six-figure prize.

He told his wife, who thought he was joking.

“I stayed home that day and considered what I was going to do with almost $300,000!”

Kruszelnicki is looking forward to taking a soccer-related vacation with his winnings.

“I want to save up and go to the next World Cup,” he said.

The 60-year-old added that this is the first time he’s “won something big.”

“I feel very, very, very good!”