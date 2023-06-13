Minnesota has a city named after Canada and its story is so wholesome (PHOTOS)

Last week, a city in Minnesota went viral for a hog-wild incident.

A lane on Interstate 694 had to be shut down for hours after a semitrailer truck overturned and the hogs it was transporting ran loose.

The hysterical situation was caught on camera, showing several pigs running rampant through Minnesota traffic.

Local media outlet the Star Tribune shared the footage on social media.

Watch: Pigs run loose after semi overturns on I-694 in Little Canada https://t.co/9JBhWPwwiI pic.twitter.com/RV5TnNdlrV — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) June 9, 2023

Many saw the opportunity to make pig puns.

This is insu-boar-dination. — Rock ‘Em Socks 🧦 (@RockEmSocks) June 9, 2023

Others were held up by the name of the city the incident occurred in — Little Canada.

“There’s a place in Minnesota called ‘Little Canada’? I thought all of Minnesota was Little Canada. 🤷🏻,” replied one Twitter user.

There’s a place in Minnesota called “Little Canada”? I thought all of Minnesota was Little Canada. 🤷🏻 — kushibo, aka Monster Island (actually a peninsula) (@kushibo) June 10, 2023

“What is Little Canada? A town? A country? A breakaway republic? So many questions,” added another.

What is Little Canada?

A town?

A country?

A break away republic?

So many questions. — Brandon Sparks (@BrandonMSparks) June 9, 2023

“So it’s little Canadian bacon…” someone else joked.

So it’s little Canadian bacon… — Swiss Cheese™️ (@Brickwallhess) June 10, 2023

Intrigued by this Little Canada in the big state of Minnesota, Daily Hive decided to dive into the history of the place and its close connection with its neighbours to the north.

What is Little Canada?

To answer the Twitter user’s question above, no, Little Canada is not a country within a country or a breakaway republic. It’s a city north of Minnesota’s capital city Saint Paul and is considered a suburb of both Saint Paul and Minneapolis.

The city describes itself as “a unique, historic community” and has a population of around 10,819 based on the 2020 census. It was settled in 1844 and covers 11 square kilometres.

What’s its history and why is it called Little Canada?

The city’s story goes all the way back to the 1800s.

The founder of the land was French Canadian farmer Benjamin Gervais. In 1833, Gervais packed up his life with his family near modern-day Winnipeg due to all the flooding along the Red River.

He and 75 other farmers headed south, becoming some of the first people from Winnipeg to explore the US.

Gervais founded the French-speaking community in 1844 and aptly called it Little Canada.

“They called it Little Canada because it reminded them of home, with all the water and the trees,” John Keis told the CBC in 2018.

The French Canadian ended up building the first gristmill in Minnesota that was independent of the government. It is now a park, which is considered the birthplace of the city.

With Gervais’ many contributions to the settlement, it’s only fitting that a lake to the east of the city now bears his name.

How is Little Canada still connected to big Canada today?

“Our citizens are proud of their French Canadian heritage and we work hard to maintain our unique identity despite our busy metropolitan surroundings,” reads the city’s site.

And it displays its French Canadian pride in unique ways.

First off, its official symbol is an initial “LC” on a white fleur-de-lis on top of a maple leaf.

The Canadian flag is also displayed in the city’s council chambers.

Last, but certainly not least, Little Canada hosts an annual celebration called Canadian Days every August with its sister city Thunder Bay, Ontario.

There’s a parade, fireworks, a 5K run/walk, and even a boat parade.

Would you journey down south to visit Little Canada?