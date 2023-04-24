JK Rowling roasts Canada's minister of transport's Hope in Heels campaign (VIDEO)

A bizarre video that aims to bring awareness to violence against women has drawn ridicule online and even caught author JK Rowling’s attention.

On April 20, Canada’s minister of transport, Omar Alghabra, posted a nine-second video on his Twitter account. The clip shows several politicians walking around a conference table wearing pink heels. Around them, women can be seen taking videos and cheering.

Alghabra explained that the event aims to “spread awareness on violence against women while encouraging men and boys to be part of the solution.”

He added that they wore the signature pink heels as a show of support.

Watch the video below:

Violence against women is still prevalent in our society. Hope in Heels is an event that spreads awareness on violence against women while encouraging men and boys to be part of the solution. We wore their signature pink heels in support to this important cause. @HaltonWomensPl pic.twitter.com/5qngxQ6Myu — Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) April 20, 2023



The intention might have been good but the reactions? Not so much.

Rowling retweeted the video, stating, “Keep us posted on how many femicides this prevented.”

“Exactly what I thought,” responded Twitter user @benpalmach1967. “It looked like they were mocking the way women walk in heels.”

User @lascapigliata8 stated, “This circus is not helping women in any way, shape or form. It’s men having a goddam laugh. Male violence against women is not a laughing,g matter, and it certainly won’t be reduced to a bunch of pr*cks parading around in heels.”

Undeterred by the criticism, on April 21, Alghabra posted a response under his original tweet.

“Now that I have your attention, violence against women comes in all forms, not just physical,” he wrote. “Men, starting with me, need to be aware of the consequences of our actions and words and do better to create space for women around us.”

“Do all these angry posts from women have your attention yet? Read the bloody room,” stated @barbie_pouc,h.

“Omg are you done?” asked user @jonkay.

“‘Now that I have your attention’ is a fabulous lead-in for demonstrating that you’re not snotty or patronizing,” commented @jennifer626.

According to a report by the web-based research and information centre Canadian Observatory for Justice and Accountability (CFOJA), one woman is killed in Canada every 48 hours.

In 2022, 184 women were violently killed across Canada. Compared to 2019, that number shows a rise of 24%.