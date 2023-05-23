Millionaire infusing himself with son's blood to stay young has the internet shook (PHOTOS)

Multimillionaire Bryan Johnson has received a blood transfusion from his son in an attempt to slow down the aging process.

It wasn’t a small favour to ask.

His 17-year-old son, Talmage Johnson, had to donate a litre of blood so that his plasma could be reinfused into his 45-year-old father.

That’s about a fifth of his blood volume!

Bryan also donated his blood plasma to his 70-year-old father.

“My son, father, and I completed the world’s first multi-generational plasma exchange. Once divided by the mind, now united by biology,” he announced in a post on Instagram.

Bryan made his millions as founder and CEO of Kernel, a brain-machine interface company, and OS Fund, a science and tech venture capital firm.

The trigenerational-blood transfusion took place in April at Resurgence Wellness, a medical spa in Texas.

This isn’t the first time Bryan has garnered media attention for his pursuit to stay young.

According to Bloomberg, he spends $2 million a year on anti-aging treatments assisted by a team of 30 doctors.

Bryan’s anti-aging routine, called “Project Blueprint,” involves a strict diet, sleep, and exercise schedule in addition to more experimental treatments.

Young donor plasma infusions are advertised as providing a range of benefits, including anti-aging and treatment of dementia, multiple sclerosis, and heart disease.

However, the FDA warns these claims are scientifically unfounded.

“There is no proven clinical benefit of infusion of plasma from young donors to cure, mitigate, treat, or prevent these conditions, and there are risks associated with the use of any plasma product,” the FDA said.

Some commenters on Instagram criticized Bryan for including his teenage son in anti-aging treatments.

“I can understand the personal experiment, but to involve your child is a bridge too far,” one commenter said.

“Narcissist vampire billionaires like you need to recalibrate your priorities. It’s truly sickening how self-obsessed you are,” another comment read.

Others on Instagram speculated that the yellow tinge visible in Bryan’s skin was a side effect of the “young blood” treatment.

“In my opinion, this achieves nothing except it looks like you had some hemolysis due to the blood type being mismatched, causing the yellow colour of your skin (hemolytic jaundice),” one user said.

“Your skin colour indicates you have liver problems,” another commenter hypothesized.

Bryan replied to concerns about his skin colour stating that the discolouration is the result of caloric restriction.

“My skin in this pic has a slightly yellow tone. It’s healthy and fine. My liver markers, as measured by blood and MRI, are perfect. It’s a result of my caloric restriction (2,000 cal daily), low subcutaneous fat, and carotenoids in my diet and supplements,” he commented

“We’re lowering lutein from 20mg daily to 10mg to see if it calms the yellow,” he added.

How far would you go to stay young? Let us know in the comments.