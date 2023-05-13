"I actually had to call in rich": Woman wins $1 million days after leaving her job

A lucky woman from Saint John, New Brunswick, is $1 million richer after winning the top prize with Atlantic Lottery’s Scratch’N Win.

Jamie Sullivan had left one of two full-time jobs just days before winning big. She did so to enjoy more time with her family.

Well, it was a twofer – she is chilling with her kids and basking in her millionaire status.

When she scratched her lottery ticket, Jamie was so shocked and excited she could not even go to work.

“Last Friday was my last day at my other job, and so I actually had to call in rich,” she said while collecting her prize.

“It’s very surreal, very ‘pinch me. I’m not sure if I’m dreaming,'” Jamie added. “I’m glad I’m here now, so it’s becoming a reality and even more exciting.”

Big dreams are about to come true for Jamie and her family. They had long wanted a Boston terrier but never found the right time to adopt one. So now, they feel like it’s finally time to get their furry friend. And as luck would have it, they’ve already found him, too.

Jamie saw a Facebook post where someone backed out of adopting a little Boston terrier pup. “I was like, ‘I think it’s meant to be; this is it now.’ So, I went to get him, and we named him Lotto,” she told Atlantic Lottery. “It just felt like everything was happening just exactly as it was supposed to.”

The new dog mom plans to build a new home and pay off her mortgage with the prize money. Her children’s education and recently retired parents are also at the top of the priority list.

Jamie wants to see Garth Brooks, George Strait, and Reba McEntire in concert. She wants VIP seating and backstage passes to meet and greet her favourite performers.