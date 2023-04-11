Millie Bobby Brown announces engagement to Jake Bongiovi (PHOTOS)

Actor Millie Bobby Brown and musician Jake Bongiovi have just gotten engaged after dating for two and a half years.

Brown posted a picture of the couple on Instagram this morning.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all 🤍,” reads the caption — lyrics from Taylor Swift’s “Lover.” Brown can be seen wearing a massive diamond ring.

The photo has already received 5.4 million likes just four hours after it was posted.

The two stars are teenage sweethearts. Brown is 19, and Bongiovi is 20, but the couple began dating in their teens.

Dozens of celebrities, friends, and fans left comments congratulating the couple, including English TV personality Mark Wright and Holly Ramsay, Brown’s friend and the daughter of Gordon Ramsay.

Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, also shared a cute post of the couple this morning with his 1.2 million followers. “Forever 🤍,” he captioned the carousel.

Brown was just 11 when filming the sci-fi hit series Stranger Things began. She has since starred as the lead in the Netflix film Enola Holmes and its sequel. Bongiovi is also no stranger to the spotlight, having acted in Sweethearts and Rockbottom.

In an interview with Wired to promote Enola Holmes 2, Brown revealed how she first met Bongiovi. “We met on Instagram, and we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?”

Bongiovi has since gotten the stamp of approval from Brown’s friends. Last summer, Bongiovi and Brown went to see Harry Styles in concert with her on and off-screen bestie, Noah Schnapp.

