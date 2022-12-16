NewsCanadaHumour & WeirdMovies & TVCanada

A new reality show called "MILF Manor" is coming, and everyone has the same thoughts

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Dec 16 2022, 4:10 pm
TLC

A reality show called MILF Manor is coming out on January 15, and the teaser for it has everyone thinking the same thing.

For the uninitiated, MILF means “Mother I’d Like to F**k.” It’s was the top-searched term on Pornhub in Canada (and a couple other countries) this year.

Well, TLC definitely cashed in on the MILF popularity. Their new show will feature older women and younger men looking for love inside a luxurious manor in Mexico.

“Eight hot moms leave home for the chance to find love with men half their age,” TLC wrote in a tweet.

Many who viewed the trailer described it as “cringeworthy” on Twitter, adding that it looked like an old 30 Rock episode come to life.

MILF Island, a 2008 episode of Tina Fey’s show 30 Rock, had a part that was basically MILF Manor, but satirical.

The episode features a made-up show called “MILF Island” on TV. And it looks shockingly similar.

Seriously, take a look. It’s life imitating art.

Others called out TLC for the format of MILF Manor, saying that the extensive age gap was gross and seemed predatory, adding that if the rules were switched and it was older men with younger women, it would not sit well with audiences.

But the truth is that this format isn’t sitting well with audiences either.

The trailer promises “a shocking twist” in the dating show, too, and some are speculating it will be even grosser — the young guys in the game might be the sons of the so-called MILFs.

The guys could also be their MILF’s children’s friends, a la American Pie. Stifler’s mom, anyone?

MILF Manor being a TLC show makes everything all the more interesting. TLC stands for The Learning Channel, and people don’t necessarily think this kind of content constitutes learning.

What do you think about MILF Manor? Is the age gap format kosher or problematic?

Let us know in the comments.

