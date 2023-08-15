Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have listed their guest beach house on Airbnb (PHOTOS)

If you were a fan of That ’70s Show or Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s other work, the couple is offering an exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Kunis and Kutcher announced the special offer on Instagram, saying they’d be opening up their guest house in Santa Barbara County, California, to strangers to stay in for one night.

The two-bedroom and one-bathroom listing was added to Airbnb and will be available to book on Wednesday at 10 am PT. Guests will be able to stay at the couple’s guest house on Saturday, August 19.

The best news is? It’s totally free!

Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Thorn, which is an organization that describes itself as one dedicated to ending the sexual exploitation of children.

Kunis and Kutcher will greet the lucky guests when they arrive to “make sure you have everything you need for a fun-filled stay at the beach.”

Meals and snacks will be provided.

Here is a look inside the guest house: