Lottery winner plays it cool and says massive win is "pretty alright"

A lottery winner in Alberta had a pretty chill reaction to winning $100,000, calling his newfound windfall “pretty alright.”

Michael Potter of Leslieville says he had to do a double-take when he scanned his Western 649 ticket in-store and saw a long number flash across the screen from the May 24 Extra draw.

“I saw a bunch of zeroes flash across the screen,” he told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC).

“The cashier came over and asked if I knew how much I won. I said, ‘I think $10,000!’ The cashier said, ‘Try $100,000!'”

Potter appeared pretty cool, calm, and collected about the win, saying, “It’s pretty alright,” before adding that he “didn’t really react in-store, I’m pretty mellow,” but he did text his soon-to-be wife, who was very excited.

“We’re happy we won,” he added.

The winner said he hasn’t come up with too many plans for his windfall yet but has a couple

ideas to get him started.

You might also like: "Give our kids some money": Parents to share the wealth of recent lottery win

"Didn't look at price tags": Lottery winner treated herself to a shopping spree

"My parents can quit their jobs": Man to share massive $55M lottery win with family

“We’ll pay some bills and pay down the mortgage a bit,” he said. “Maybe we’ll buy ourselves a little something fun so we know we won the lottery.”

Potter purchased his winning ticket as part of a $24 Super Pack from Eckville Co-op Food Store at 4924 50 Avenue in Eckville. He won his prize by matching the last six digits of the Extra number drawn on May 24.