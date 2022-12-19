Lisa LaFlamme ouster Michael Melling has been replaced

Michael Melling, the man reportedly responsible for the firing of Lisa LaFlamme, has been reassigned, according to a report from The Star.

The news was one of the biggest stories of 2022, as Canadians became ensnared by anything related to the ex-CTV national reporter.

Melling took a leave from Bell Media after LaFlamme was let go in August.

At that time, an internal memo to staff about Melling’s decision to take a leave stated that it reflected “our shared desire to support the newsroom and do what’s best to help the team move past the current circumstances.”

The Star says this latest development is according to an internal memo.

“Michael Melling has been reassigned to VP Shared Services, and will not be returning to CTV’s news operations,” read the memo.

In the meantime, the memo states that Melling has been replaced by the interim vice president of news, Richard Gray.

The Star reports that the move followed a third-party review of the CTV National newsroom. The goal of the review was to identify concerns and issues, including areas that it could improve.

Daily Hive has reached out to CTV for comment.