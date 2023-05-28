Michael J. Fox is back in his hometown and it looks like he’s been enjoying some sun.

The Canadian-American actor shared a photo on his Instagram showing himself seated on a deck in front of a view of the North Shore Mountains and the Vancouver Harbour.

Dressed in green pants, a Jeopardy hat, and a black Gibson guitar T-shirt, Fox appeared to be enjoying a leisurely breakfast of fruit and pancakes.

As for clues on his whereabouts, he wrote in the caption: “Heaven? What is Vancouver #jeopardymasters.”

Back to the Future co-star Christopher Lloyd commented with the emojis “🎸🔥.”

Actress Selma Blair commented, “You are so loved. And it’s so gorgeous there. Awesome. Enjoy. Naturally. 💛”

BC certainly holds a special place in the actor’s heart.

Born in Alberta, Fox moved to Burnaby where he studied before moving to Los Angeles. He moved back to Vancouver after he got married in 1988 to American actor Tracy Pollan, whom he met on the set of the series Family Ties.

Fox, 61, is the subject of the Apple TV+ documentary Still which focuses on his upbringing, his rise to fame, and his struggle with Parkinson’s disease, which he was diagnosed with at the age of 29.

Watch the trailer below: