Michael J. Fox alert: the star of movies like Back to the Future and Teen Wolf has been spotted again exploring a BC waterfall with his son, which he shared in the sweetest Instagram post.

The 61-year-old shared an Instagram post celebrating his son’s birthday, writing, “Happy Birthday to my big bouncing baby boy @palekidd you are the best. Proud to be your pops. Love you!”

Earlier in the week, Fox shared an Instagram post showing himself on a deck in front of a view of the North Shore Mountains and the Vancouver Harbour.

In the first photo he shared, Fox’s son can be seen blowing out birthday candles on a mouth-watering chocolate cake.

As someone else wrote in the comments, “Holy heck what a cake!”

The second photo shows Fox smooching his son on the cheek at a BC waterfall. While we can’t confirm the exact location, one of the comments suggests it might be Desolation Sound, which Sunshine Coast Tourism suggests is “a boater’s paradise!”

The Instagram post has been liked over 32,000 times, with many positive comments wishing Fox’s son a happy birthday, plus tons of Back to the Future gif reactions.

While Fox was born in Alberta, he spent much time in BC, attending high school in Burnaby.

Fox, 61, is the subject of the Apple TV+ documentary Still, which focuses on his upbringing, rise to fame, and struggle with Parkinson’s disease, which he was diagnosed with at the age of 29.

So this is a brilliant, fascinating and hugely moving documentary on many levels and one I urge you to watch whether you’re a Michael J. Fox fan or not. STILL: A MICHAEL J. FOX MOVIE (2023) pic.twitter.com/NXXNt1Ur0S — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) May 28, 2023

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre