Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan are celebrating a huge milestone: the couple has now been married for 35 years.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on July 16, the Canadian American actor and activist shared five throwback pictures with the caption, “35 years of laughter, living, listening and loving you @tracy.pollan. Thank you for it all. Forever yours, Mike.”

“Couple goals. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy Anniversary!!!” wrote journalist Katie Couric in the comments.

“[Thirty-five] years!! I can’t even manage to go 35 days,” quipped Canadian singer-songwriter Jann Arden.

Pollan simply responded with, “Love you so much!!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Fox and Pollan first met in 1985 on the set of the American sitcom Family Ties, where they were cast as each other’s love interests, according to People. The pair met again when they co-starred in the movie Bright Lights, Big City and began dating. They wed on July 16, 1988, and had four children.

Despite being known for their long-lasting romance, it certainly hasn’t been easy.

In 1991, Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and the actor has been open about his struggles with his illness.

In the Apple TV documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, Fox talks about his wife’s unwavering support after his diagnosis.

“I told Tracy the news,” he recalled. “‘In sickness and in health,’ I remember her whispering.”