Michael Bublé usually performs on stage, but he recently made a special appearance as a “superfan” at a Foo Fighters show in San Francisco, as they played his hit “Haven’t Met You Yet.”

It may seem random, but the story behind Bublé’s cameo is part of a long-running joke.

“Who knows the f*cking song?” Foo Fighters’ lead singer Dave Grohl asked the crowd at the Outside Lands festival over the weekend as the band started to play the first few notes of Buble’s 2009 hit.

The band teased Bublé’s song when introducing the audience to their leader drummer, Josh Freese, who has also performed with the Canadian crooner in the past.

“He played on a f*cking Michael Bublé record, you guys,” Grohl said to the crowd.

“The last couple shows…I always look out [to the crowd] someone’s like, ‘I know the Bublé song. I’ll come up and sing it. I know the f*cking Bublé song,'” Grohl said.

“And everything someone f*cking says they know the song, they don’t know the f*cking song! Do you know the f*cking song? Who knows the f*cking song?” he continued.

Then Grohl spotted someone in the crowd with an “I [heart] Bublé” sign.

“Hold on a second. We got a superfan. … This motherf*cker better know the song,” Grohl said.

The mysterious superfan headed to the stage, and it was Bublé himself, ready to perform. Grohl kept the joke going, pretending Bublé was a random fan picked from the crowd.

“You actually know this sh*t?” he asked Bublé, as the singer took the mic and started to belt out “Haven’t Met You Yet.”

“This guy’s pretty good,” Grohl said to the crowd.

When Bublé finished the song, Grohl took the mic once again and jokingly revealed who the superfan was.

“Oh my God, it’s Michael Bublé!” he said, explaining the lengths Bublé went to to make it to the show and keep the joke going.

“This badass motherf*cker flew in today from Argentina to …sing that song to you guys,” explained Grohl.

“Cause there’s no such thing as taking a joke too far.”

Following his guest appearance, Bublé posted to Twitter and joked, “Well, the time has come. I have finally been asked to be part of the Foo Fighters,” he said.

Grohl then appears, letting him know he definitely isn’t part of the band just yet.