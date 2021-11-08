Michael Bublé helping a Vancouver radio station make the move to Christmas music

Christmas is about to arrive in Vancouver as another local radio station announces plans to start playing our holiday music favourites.

And this year — MOVE 103.5 will be joined by a big star to help flip the switch.

Michael Bublé — a man synonymous with Christmas and Vancouver — will join Ray Grover at 4 pm on Friday to officially usher in the holiday season!

“It just wouldn’t be Christmas in Vancouver without MOVE 103.5’s playlist and to have Michael Bublé joining us, who is such a part of the fabric of the station, is an amazing way to kick start the holiday season,” said Brad Challoner, Assistant Program Director and Music Director at MOVE 103.5.

“Our team and amazing on-air talent are proud to be a part of Vancouver’s Christmas history. We’re blessed to be able to provide the definitive Christmas playlist along with amazing Christmas contests to brighten the season.”

You can listen on MOVE 103.5, the iHeartRadio App or ask your smart speaker for MOVE 1-0-3-5.

The station is also planning a big contest for listeners.

It will launch the “Home For the Holidays” contest where people can win $10,000 to cover things like flights, food and presents.

Last week, another radio station announced it was also making a switch to Christmas music.