"This is a family win": $5M lottery winner to share prize with kids, grandkids

An Ottawa grandfather says he’s ready to share his $5,000,000 lottery prize with his family.

Michael Benson hit the jackpot in the Lotto 6/49 draw on August 12. He also won another $5 on one of his other lottery tickets, bringing his total prize to $5,000,005.

A retiree, Benson has been playing the lottery weekly for years.

He said he was at home when he checked his ticket on the OLG online app.

“At first, I thought I won $5,000. It wasn’t until I spoke with OLG that I realized I won $5 million,” he said.

Benson explained that when he told his wife about the win, she was skeptical and said, “I’ll believe it when I see it!”

But the prize is real, and it’s something he wants to share with his loved ones.

“This is a family win in my eyes,” he said.

“I will share this with my children and grandchildren,” he continued, adding that he will need to think about how to spend the rest of his winnings.

“Maybe I’ll have a new car in the driveway.”

The lucky grandfather said winning the lottery is a “life-changing experience” for him and his family.

“I never imagined I would win money like this.”