Canadian city gets a catchy new slogan from Michael B. Jordan (VIDEO)

The largest city in Manitoba just got a big shoutout on Jimmy Kimmel Live!… sort of.

Hollywood superstar Michael B. Jordan appeared on the popular late-night show to discuss his upcoming film Creed 3, opening this weekend.

During the interview, Kimmel introduced a segment featuring “the least searched question about Michael B. Jordan,” and the first one asked a hard-hitting query featuring Winnipeg.

“Does Michael B. Jordan love Winnipeg?” Kimmel asks.

“I don’t not love Winnipeg,” replies Jordan to laughs from the crowd.

Tourism Winnipeg, the city’s official destination marketing organization, took notice and thanked the NAACP Image Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and Producers Guild of America Award-winner for the catchy new slogan.

Hi @michaelb4jordan! 👋 Thanks for providing us with our next tourism campaign slogan! pic.twitter.com/8J5Ail9mhS — Tourism Winnipeg (@TourismWPG) March 1, 2023

The organization even mocked up new t-shirts that are sure to rival the iconic “I ❤️ NY” tees.

New York may have “I ❤️ NY” but now Winnipeg has “I don’t NOT ❤️ Winnipeg” cc: @jimmykimmel #Kimmel pic.twitter.com/JogBgTOFgP — Tourism Winnipeg (@TourismWPG) March 1, 2023

Local residents appear to be taking the shoutout all in good fun, with fans even encouraging the City of Winnipeg to give Jordan a key to the city.

Jordan is known for a variety of iconic roles during his career, including Oscar Grant in Fruitvale Station, Bryan Stevenson in Just Mercy, and Erik Killmonger in Black Panther.

To watch Jordan’s full interview with Kimmel, click here.