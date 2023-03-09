Spring break in Mexico? Canada updates travel advisory amid high levels of kidnappings
If you have spring break plans in Mexico, be aware of travel advisories that have been issued in several Mexican cities by the Canadian government.
Canada is currently urging travellers to exercise a high degree of caution in Mexico due to “high levels of criminal activity and kidnapping.”
In a warning issued on March 3, the government advises avoiding non-essential travel to the following areas because of rampant violence and organized crime:
- All Chihuahua
- All Colima, except the city of Manzanillo
- All Coahuila, except the southern part of the state at and below the Saltillo-Torreón highway corridor
- All Durango, except Durango City
- All Guerrero, except the cities of Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo and Taxco
- In Guanajuato
- Highway 45 between León and Irapuato
- The area south of and including Highway 45D between Irapuato and Celaya
- All Michoacán, except the city of Morelia
- In Morelos
- The Lagunas de Zempoala National Park and surrounding areas
- The municipality of Xoxocotla
- In Nayarit
- The area within 20 km of the border with Sinaloa and Durango
- The city of Tepic
- All Nuevo León, except the city of Monterrey
- All Sinaloa, except the city of Mazatlán
- All Sonora, except the cities of Hermosillo and Guaymas/San Carlos and Puerto Peñasco
- All Tamaulipas
- All Zacatecas
We have updated our travel advice for #Mexico with information about tourist cards and the amount of cigarettes and alcohol you are allowed to bring into the country. Consult our travel advice regularly in case of updates: https://t.co/qet9mnD8j0 pic.twitter.com/4vim9kgoiR
— Travel.gc.ca (@TravelGoC) March 6, 2023
“There are high rates of violent crime, such as homicides, kidnappings, carjacking and assaults, including in popular tourist destinations such as the Mayan Riviera (Cancún, Playa del Carmen, Puerto Morelos and Tulum), and Acapulco,” reads the advisory.
“Inter-gang and cartel fighting has taken place in restaurants, hotels and nightclubs frequented by tourists,” it adds.
If you do plan on spending spring break in Mexico, the government recommends you do the following:
- Remain vigilant at all times
- Stay in tourist areas
- Be very cautious on major highways
- Avoid travelling at night
- Monitor local media closely
This isn’t the first time Canada has issued a travel warning for parts of Mexico.
In January, parts of western Mexico were forced to a standstill as violence erupted after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán-López, son of the former drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.
The chaos caused flight delays for many Canadians in Mexico, including one woman who got stuck in a Mexican resort town due to the violence.
For more information, read the advisory here.
- You might also like:
- United passenger threatens to take over plane before allegedly attacking flight attendant (VIDEO)
- Smoke and screams fill cabin as bird strike forces Southwest Airlines plane to land (VIDEO)
- People who lost baggage on Air Canada being told by police to contact TikTok influencer (VIDEO)