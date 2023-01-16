Tourists beware: It is now illegal in Mexico to smoke in public

Mexico has just passed a new law making it illegal to smoke anywhere in public.

The law, which went into effect on January 15, means smokers will no longer be able to light up even outdoors, making schools, offices, restaurants, parks, and beaches smoke-free spaces.

Rivera Maya News reports that according to the Ministry of Health, “several modifications” were made to the Regulation of the General Law of Tobacco Control, which was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) during 2021 and 2022. Smoking in bars and restaurants has already been prohibited since 2008.

These changes mean that Mexico now has one of the strictest anti-smoking laws in the world.

According to the BBC, a ban on tobacco advertising was approved in 2021. However, the new law puts a complete ban on the advertising and promotion of tobacco products.

Smokers might also soon have a tough time finding cigarettes. The Ministry stated, “The direct or indirect display of tobacco products at points of sale is prohibited.”

Tighter restrictions will also apply to vapes and e-cigarettes.

These changes were welcomed by the Pan American Health Organization, with the organization stating that tobacco use leads to one million deaths in the Americas every year.

However, according to the BBC, there’s growing concern that with rampant police corruption in the country, officers tasked with issuing fines “will use it as a pretext for taking bribes.”