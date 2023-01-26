Rogue wave critically injures Canadian woman during Mexico honeymoon

A Canadian woman remains on a ventilator in a hospital after she was struck by a rogue wave while on her honeymoon in Mexico.

Cory Moe, who is a long-term care nurse back in Carnduff, Saskatchewan, was in Puerto Vallarta with her husband Dalton for a delayed honeymoon and the pair were enjoying the water.

Suddenly a wave crashed into Cory and pulled her under forcefully, her sister Brianne Fitzpatrick told Daily Hive.

She says Dalton was able to rescue her and bring her to shore where several other vacationers jumped into action, including two nurses.

She says within 10 minutes, the 26-year-old bride was at the hospital, but the news wasn’t good and the young woman needed surgery.

“Cory’s primary injury from the accident was damage done to vertebrae in her neck that put pressure onto her spinal cord, so an anterior and posterior cervical spine surgery took place to stabilize the neck to decompress the spinal cord,” she said.

It’s been nearly a week and Cory remains in the ICU and is not stable enough to return back to Saskatchewan. It will be weeks before the extent of the damage will be known as the swelling is still too severe. Even then, her family has been told that the recovery from these kinds of injuries is extensive.

Despite this, it seems her sister is staying positive and the family says she has been receiving excellent care with her husband by her side.

“Before surgery, Cory said to her surgeon, ‘I believe in you. You have the knowledge, you have the skill, and I have faith in you.’ She also shared with us, ‘I hope one day I can be as good of a nurse as she has been to me’ when referring to one of her favourite nurses during her stay.”

She says that is the last time Cory was able to speak as the ventilator makes it impossible at the moment.

For her family back home, they are taking a lot of comfort in the well wishes and messages from the community right now, including Cory’s fellow nurses.

“Cory is a dedicated and passionate registered nurse in long-term care at the Sunset Haven in Carnduff. Her kindness and compassion have touched many people’s lives and the outpouring support that’s been received is a testament to what a beautiful soul she has,” Fitzpatrick said. “It certainly isn’t easy, but the support has been unwavering and has helped us be strong for her. Together we’re Team Cory 💙”

An online fundraiser has been set up for Cory and has nearly reached its goal of $50,000.

Fitzpatrick says the family can’t thank everyone enough for the support for her sister.

“Although we pray for the very best, the donations that have been offered will help prepare for the challenges that will lie ahead for Cory,” she said.