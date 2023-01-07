Canadians stranded in Mexico amid civil unrest set to return today

Canadians stuck in Mexico could be coming home soon following civil unrest in the region.

After the arrest of cartel leader Ovidio Guzmán-López, son of the former drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, some regions of Mexico saw burning cars, gunfire exchange, and threats to infrastructure, including airports, due to cartel violence.

Some Canadians were stranded in Mexico as a result. Now that the Culiacán and Mazatlán Airports have restarted operations after a temporary closure, flights are scheduled to arrive from Mazatlán to Canada on Saturday, January 7.

On the bus to get to airport. Recovery flights back to Canada today. Resorts gonna be pretty quiet after all this. Feel terrible for folks of Mazatlan who rely on tourism. pic.twitter.com/RGJ7QyygLs — Way North farmer 🧢 (@jasongabs) January 7, 2023

A Sunwing Airlines flight from Mazatlán to Vancouver is scheduled for late Saturday and is listed as “delayed” on the YVR website. In Calgary, a flight from Mazatlán is also scheduled for Saturday night.

Two flights from Mazatlán are scheduled to arrive in Edmonton, one via Swoop Airlines and the other via Sunwing. Winnipeg also has a Sunwing flight from Mazatlán scheduled on Saturday.

Canadians in Mexico near conflicts were told by their government to limit their movements and shelter in place.

⚠️ Canadians in #Mexico ⚠️

There is widespread violence in #Sinaloa State since the arrest of a cartel leader. The Culiacán and Mazatlán airports are closed. If you are there, limit your movements and shelter in place if possible. More info ▶️https://t.co/wVdAxQDbsG pic.twitter.com/TQa7Tcmvg6 — Travel.gc.ca (@TravelGoC) January 5, 2023

Videos of violence and security operations circulated on social media, showing visitors’ proximity to these events and their impact on infrastructure blocking roads and access to airports.

#ElChapo

After the arrest of Oviedo Guzman, Narco Terrorists Cartels have appeared to be blocking the Airport in Mazatlán in Sinaloa, this after a commercial plane was attacked after the detention of El Chapo's son. pic.twitter.com/nZxAOucI4Y — RawNews1st (@Raw_News1st) January 5, 2023

⚠️ATENCIÓN Reportan que los narcobloqueos se extendieron hasta Mazatlán. Se están cerrando carreteras. 🎥@perezdiazmx pic.twitter.com/f0qwmK7b1c — Ruido en la Red (@RuidoEnLaRed) January 5, 2023

Esto es en Mazatlan,alguien que me explique quienes son y porque salen de el agua? pic.twitter.com/G0xO0r98cF — La reina sin corona (@lajefa_asi) January 6, 2023

If you are planning to head to Mexico in the near future, you should stay informed on the latest. The federal government has issued a travel advisory, warning against non-essential travel to some areas of Mexico.

Travellers can check with their airline for more information on departures and arrivals to Mexico.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.