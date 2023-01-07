NewsTransportationCanadaUrbanizedWorld NewsCanada

Canadians stranded in Mexico amid civil unrest set to return today

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jan 7 2023, 6:58 pm
Canadians stranded in Mexico amid civil unrest set to return today
Evok20/Shutterstock

Canadians stuck in Mexico could be coming home soon following civil unrest in the region.

After the arrest of cartel leader Ovidio Guzmán-López, son of the former drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, some regions of Mexico saw burning cars, gunfire exchange, and threats to infrastructure, including airports, due to cartel violence.

Some Canadians were stranded in Mexico as a result. Now that the Culiacán and Mazatlán Airports have restarted operations after a temporary closure, flights are scheduled to arrive from Mazatlán to Canada on Saturday, January 7.

A Sunwing Airlines flight from Mazatlán to Vancouver is scheduled for late Saturday and is listed as “delayed” on the YVR website. In Calgary, a flight from Mazatlán is also scheduled for Saturday night.

Two flights from Mazatlán are scheduled to arrive in Edmonton, one via Swoop Airlines and the other via Sunwing. Winnipeg also has a Sunwing flight from Mazatlán scheduled on Saturday.

Canadians in Mexico near conflicts were told by their government to limit their movements and shelter in place.

Videos of violence and security operations circulated on social media, showing visitors’ proximity to these events and their impact on infrastructure blocking roads and access to airports.

If you are planning to head to Mexico in the near future, you should stay informed on the latest. The federal government has issued a travel advisory, warning against non-essential travel to some areas of Mexico.

Travellers can check with their airline for more information on departures and arrivals to Mexico.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.

Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Canada
+ Urbanized
+ World News
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.