64 Mexican nationals rescued from human trafficking ring in and around Toronto

Police in York Region have charged seven people with “offences related to a criminal human trafficking organization” after discovering that dozens of Mexican nationals were being abused, mistreated, and exploited for labour at work sites across the Greater Toronto Area.

“They were led to Canada with the promise of opportunity and a better life,” said police of the 64 victims on Friday when announcing the results of a joint investigation dubbed Project Norte.

“But the reality was deplorable living conditions and exploitation.”

Police say that the Mexican-born victims were “mistreated, abused and exploited for manual labour” at farms, factories and warehouses across the Greater Toronto Area. However, it is not clear for how long.

Project Norte was sparked by a November 2022 tip that “Mexican nationals were being exploited for labour in York Region,” according to York Regional Police (YRP).

Spearheaded by the YRP Special Victims Unit and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the investigation resulted in search warrants being executed at five properties in Toronto, Vaughan, Mississauga and the Town of East Gwillimbury on February 8, 2023.

A total of 64 people from Mexico were rescued that day from what police are now calling “an international labour trafficking ring,” while five alleged criminals were arrested.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of the two remaining suspects.

“An organized group of criminals enticed the victims into Canada with promises of good work and a better life. However, they ended up living in deplorable conditions and were driven to work sites in private buses which were in a state of disrepair,” reads a news release announcing the results of Project Norte.

“The victims lived in squalor and were compelled to work long hours for little pay, while their exploiters reaped the benefits of their labour and lived in luxury.”

Officers from York Region, the Toronto Police Service, Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Provincial Police located 64 people when executing the search warrants across five different locations last month.

In addition to rescuing the exploited labourers, police seized nine vehicles due to the investigation, “including three dilapidated buses that were used to transport workers to their work sites.”

“On the day of the warrants, a Victim Assistance Center was set up to provide food, shelter, medical attention, information and support services from police, CBSA, paramedics and community supports, including Victim Services of York Region,” said YRP, calling Project Norte a “victim-centric investigation.”

“Of the 64 people rescued, 53 accepted the offer of help and continue to be supported.”

The suspects, meanwhile, face up to 18 charges each for offences that are alleged to include trafficking, sexual assault and participating in a criminal organization.

They are named as follows:

Tre TRINH, 45, of Vaughan

Thi Him Huyen VU, 49, of Vaughan

Jesus NAVARRETE GARCIA, 51, of Toronto

Monserrat MONJARAS, of Mississauga

Hiram Amaury MARTINEZ RODRIGUEZ, 48, of East Gwillimbury

Juan de Jesus ROSALES GOMEZ, 31, of no fixed address

Luis AlbertoGARCIA GALVAN, unknown age and location

The latter two males remain at large.