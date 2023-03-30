Someone in Canada just won $5 million in a Lotto 6/49 draw

A lottery player in Metro Vancouver may now actually be able to afford to buy a house there after winning last night’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation, a ticket sold in North Vancouver for the Wednesday, March 29 draw matched all six numbers – the only ticket in Canada to do so.

The winning numbers are 9, 10, 12, 17, 30, and 45.

The odds of winning the Classic Jackpot are one in 13,983,816, but someone was really lucky.

Now, they have up to a year to come forward and claim their prize: $5 million.

Once the winner comes forward, then we’ll learn more about them, where they bought the ticket, and what they’re planning to do with their millions.

What would you do with an extra $5 million in the bank?

What’s Lotto 6/49?

According to BCLC, Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 pm PST.

There were big changes to Lotto 6/49 recently. Now, the Classic Jackpot is always $5 million, but the new Gold Ball Draw is either a guaranteed $1 million prize or the Gold Ball Jackpot.