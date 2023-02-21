CTV meteorologist Kelsey McEwen masterfully shuts down body-shamer

A viewer just got spectacularly shut down after trying to body-shame meteorologist Kelsey McEwen.

The chief meteorologist on CTV show Your Morning, McEwen appeared on the show for her regular weather segment to discuss the snow and winter storm across parts of Canada.

But it seems not everyone was as concerned about the weather because one viewer took to Twitter to comment on McEwen’s appearance.

People were quick to come to McEwen’s defence.

But McEwen had the perfect response:

Listen, I own my body, camel toe & bubble butt included. Your words bring me zero shame. Your feelings about my body & outfit are a you problem, not a me problem. And red? Red is 🔥 The only thing that isn’t my friend here, is you. https://t.co/qB9nIXiizp — Kelsey McEwen (@KelseyMcEwen) February 21, 2023

One Twitter user said, “The fact that female reporters and journalists still have to endure this crap makes me sick.”

It’s not the first time that someone tried to body shame McEwen.

In 2017, a viewer criticized her for her outfit when she was 34 weeks pregnant.

“@YourMorning I can’t believe the skin-tight maternity attire… disgusting!” they wrote.

McEwen responded by telling them to check their priorities.

When what a 34 week pregnant woman is wearing is what someone finds ‘disgusting’ in this world… time to check your priorities. pic.twitter.com/zz6X3QjxrW — Kelsey McEwen (@KelseyMcEwen) August 15, 2017

“Our bodies are no one’s business, pregnant or not,” she continued. “Self-worth is not defined by our shape, number on the scale, or size of clothing. My self-worth comes down to one thing, and one thing only. ME. Compliments don’t build me up and criticisms don’t tear me down.”