Met Gala: All the looks to match 2023's Karl Lagerfeld-inspired theme (PHOTOS)

The Met Gala is synonymous with celebrity royalty… Familiar famous faces show up and step out in almost ceremonial-like attire for what is considered one of the biggest social and fashion nights of the year.

Last night’s event, hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, paid homage to the former head of fashion houses, including Chanel and Fendi — late German fashion designer and legend Karl Lagerfeld. Credited with reviving Chanel, the influential designer, who also ran his eponymous label and produced multiple equally impressive collections at an ungraspable rate, was a celebrated figure not shy of controversy.

Not surprisingly, the 2023 Met Gala theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, marked the opening of the museum’s exhibition of the same name, spurring stars to channel their innermost imaginative selves. Doja Cat went as far as stylishly channelling Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette, while Jeremy Pope rocked the red carpet with a monumental 30 ft cape sporting the designer’s most classic look.

In case you missed it, here are the top looks from the night.

Teyana Taylor in Thom Browne

Doja Cat in Oscar de la Renta

A$AP Rocky in Gucci and Rihanna in Maison Valentino

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian in Gucci

Mindy Kaling in Jonathan Simkhai

Pedro Pascal in Valentino

Olivia Rodrigo in Thom Browne

Anne Hathaway in Versace

Olivier Rousteing

Jeremy Pope in custom Balmain

Kim Kardashian in custom Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry

Penelope Cruz in Chanel

Conan Gray

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in Sean John Couture

Caresha ‘Yung Miami’ Brownlee in ACT N°1 by Luca Lin

Paris Hilton in Marc Jacobs

Kendall Jenner in Marc Jacobs

Jennie Kim in vintage Chanel

Lil Nas X

Bad Bunny in Jacquemus

Ashley Graham in Harris Reed

Mary J. Blige in custom Burberry

Jenna Ortega in Thom Browne

Cardi B in Chen Peng Studio

Lizzo in custom Chanel

Simu Liu in Versace