Met Gala: All the looks to match 2023's Karl Lagerfeld-inspired theme (PHOTOS)
The Met Gala is synonymous with celebrity royalty… Familiar famous faces show up and step out in almost ceremonial-like attire for what is considered one of the biggest social and fashion nights of the year.
Last night’s event, hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, paid homage to the former head of fashion houses, including Chanel and Fendi — late German fashion designer and legend Karl Lagerfeld. Credited with reviving Chanel, the influential designer, who also ran his eponymous label and produced multiple equally impressive collections at an ungraspable rate, was a celebrated figure not shy of controversy.
Not surprisingly, the 2023 Met Gala theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, marked the opening of the museum’s exhibition of the same name, spurring stars to channel their innermost imaginative selves. Doja Cat went as far as stylishly channelling Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette, while Jeremy Pope rocked the red carpet with a monumental 30 ft cape sporting the designer’s most classic look.
In case you missed it, here are the top looks from the night.
Teyana Taylor in Thom Browne
View this post on Instagram
Doja Cat in Oscar de la Renta
View this post on Instagram
A$AP Rocky in Gucci and Rihanna in Maison Valentino
View this post on Instagram
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian in Gucci
View this post on Instagram
Mindy Kaling in Jonathan Simkhai
View this post on Instagram
Pedro Pascal in Valentino
View this post on Instagram
Olivia Rodrigo in Thom Browne
View this post on Instagram
Anne Hathaway in Versace
View this post on Instagram
Olivier Rousteing
View this post on Instagram
Jeremy Pope in custom Balmain
View this post on Instagram
Kim Kardashian in custom Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry
View this post on Instagram
Penelope Cruz in Chanel
View this post on Instagram
Conan Gray
View this post on Instagram
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in Sean John Couture
View this post on Instagram
Caresha ‘Yung Miami’ Brownlee in ACT N°1 by Luca Lin
View this post on Instagram
Paris Hilton in Marc Jacobs
View this post on Instagram
Kendall Jenner in Marc Jacobs
View this post on Instagram
Jennie Kim in vintage Chanel
View this post on Instagram
Lil Nas X
View this post on Instagram
Bad Bunny in Jacquemus
View this post on Instagram
Ashley Graham in Harris Reed
View this post on Instagram
Mary J. Blige in custom Burberry
View this post on Instagram
Jenna Ortega in Thom Browne
View this post on Instagram
Cardi B in Chen Peng Studio
View this post on Instagram
Lizzo in custom Chanel
View this post on Instagram
Simu Liu in Versace
View this post on Instagram