Here are the most chaotic moments from the 2023 Met Gala (VIDEOS)

Fashion’s biggest night out has come and gone, but the viral, chaotic moments from the Met Gala will live on forever on the internet.

Celebrities were dressed to the nines on the first Monday in May, walking this year’s red, white and blue carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty and paid homage to the late German fashion designer that headed luxury fashion houses, including Chanel and Fendi.

Credited with reviving Chanel, the influential designer, who also ran his eponymous label and produced multiple equally impressive collections at an ungraspable rate, was a celebrated figure not shy of controversy.

Although the event is known for getting weird, this year was especially surreal, and fans got to see it all play out on social media.

Here are some of the most chaotic moments from the 2023 Met Gala.

Celebrities took “catwalk” literally

Stars paid tribute to Lagerfeld in a variety of ways with their looks. Many took inspiration from the designer’s beloved cat Choupette.

Fittingly, rapper and singer Doja Cat wore a dazzling Oscar de la Renta catsuit dress with matching makeup that gave her feline features.

doja cat at the met gala dressed as karl lagerfeld’s cat ‘choupette’ #MetGala pic.twitter.com/zomxdElBGm — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) May 1, 2023

And she took it to the next level, meowing in interviews.

Speaking of method acting, Jared Leto came in a more literal rendition of Choupette, wearing a fur suit.

A dog on the Met Gala carpet was shook.

WHY IS JARED LETO WEARING A FURSUIT 😭 pic.twitter.com/HEDkgfLzKh — Blue 💙 (@BlueFolf) May 2, 2023

It’s important to note there are allegations of sexual misconduct against Leto dating back to the early 2000s.

Which is why this was a lot of the internet’s reaction to his face reveal.

Seeing a giant cat vs realizing the cat is Jared Leto pic.twitter.com/nuCUTKNsg8 — Matt🕸️ (@YoItsSpidey) May 1, 2023

Of course, fans had a field day with memes.

A surprise guest

While viewers awaited the iconic, fashionably late arrival of Rihanna, they were treated to a surprise guest.

A cockroach scurried on to the carpet, shocking onlookers.

As the Associated Press said, “Only in New York.”

Only in New York. An uninvited guest showed up on the #MetGala carpet. It was a … cockroach.🪳 pic.twitter.com/3mJcAeHNxF — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 2, 2023

One Twitter dubbed the cockroach one of the best-dressed celebrities.

“She ate and left no crumbs 😭” they said.

One of the best dressed celebrity at the Megala event yesterday She ate and left no crumbs 😭#MetGala #MetGala2023 pic.twitter.com/yeWvlNVoR0 — David💙 (@CFCDavids) May 2, 2023

Hard launches and reunions

Hollywood is a small world, so celebrities were bound to run into their old flames.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were reunited last night after their split in August.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

And the chairwoman of the Met Gala and Vogue editor-in-chief sparked hard launch rumours, stepping on to the carpet with British actor Bill Nighy.

Although, Nighy clarified that they are just “great friends.”

What was your fave moment from this year’s Met Gala?