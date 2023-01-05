NewsHumour & WeirdPop CultureCanada

Thousands of people can't answer this mental math question correctly, for some reason

National Trending Staff
Jan 5 2023, 7:11 pm
comzeal images/Shutterstock

We have a pretty simple mental math question for you — what’s 550 divided by two? Answer quickly! No calculators allowed.

If you guessed 225, you would be wrong.

Thousands of people on the internet are struggling to answer the question correctly, as the first number to come to their mind is 225, even though the right answer is 275.

Many say they are shocked and unsettled when they find out that 550÷2=275. The weird math question has even inspired some memes.

Technically, this is not the Mandela effect in action, which revolves around false memories.

“The Mandela effect occurs when a large group of people believes an event occurred when it did not,” states Healthline.

For example, a lot of people remember the mascot of the board game Monopoly as a man wearing a monocle. He isn’t actually wearing one.

Other popular examples of this mass effect include people collectively misremembering the spelling of The Berenstain Bears (I swear I’ve seen “Berenstein” before).

But as far as the math equation in question goes, it isn’t really related to a false memory. It simply doesn’t “sit right” with people.

What was your first answer? Be honest.

