Winner from small-town Maine claims massive US$1.35 billion lottery prize

Over a month after winning a massive lottery prize, the winner of the Mega Millions prize worth US$1.35 billion has finally come forward.

Details about the winner’s identity remain unknown as they’ve chosen to accept the prize through a limited liability company called LaKoma Island Investments, LLC. So far, all we know about the winner is that they’re from Augusta, a city in Maine with a population of around 19,000.

“It’s the fourth billion-dollar jackpot in Mega Millions history,” said Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, lead director for the Mega Millions Consortium.

The winner has clearly taken time to prepare and think things over before accepting their prize.

According to a release, they opted for a one-time, lump-sum payment of US$723,564,144 before taxes.

“The winner is thoughtfully considering the best uses of the life-changing prize,” said a representative of the lucky winner.

The jackpot continued to grow after months without a winner, and it took 26 draws until someone finally won the prize on January 13, 2023.

The Maine resident’s ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at the Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. The winning numbers were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 14.

“We congratulate the winner of the Mega Millions jackpot and wish them all the best as they consider how to best use their recent winnings,” said Maine Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages & Lottery Operations Deputy Director Michael Boardman.

The biggest prize in Mega Millions history was won by an anonymous player in South Carolina who won US$1.537 billion (CND$2,058,911,405) on October 23, 2018.