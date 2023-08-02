Mega Millions jackpot hits MASSIVE US$1.25B — here's how Canadians can play

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb after there were no winners from Tuesday night’s draw, so Canadians can still get in on the action.

According to a news release on Wednesday, no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night — the white balls 8, 24, 30, 45, and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 12.

The jackpot is now at a MASSIVE US$1.25 billion (C$1.6 billion) for the upcoming draw.

If players beat the odds at that level, it would be the fourth-largest prize in the lottery game’s history.

“There’s always an air of excitement around the country when Mega Millions jackpots soar,” said Georgia Lottery president and CEO Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium.

No one has won since April 18, so Friday’s draw will be the 31st of this current jackpot.

So how can Canadians try to cash in on this huge prize?

Although Mega Millions tickets aren’t sold outside the US, the lottery company notes that “visitors to the United States are always welcome to purchase tickets for [its] fame from an American lottery retailer” while visiting the country.

Online retailers exist, but Mega Millions warn against buying tickets outside the US.

“Mega Millions is not affiliated with and does not endorse any company claiming to sell our tickets around the world, online or otherwise,” the site states. “If you choose to do business with one of these companies, you do so at your own risk; Mega Millions rules prohibit the purchase of tickets by agents representing players in other jurisdictions.”

The best and most secure way to buy a ticket is from a US retailer if you’re in the country.

The next draw is Friday, August 4, at 11 pm ET, so take a quick road trip across the border if you want a chance to win!