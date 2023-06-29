MEC ranked most trusted brand as it locks comments amid choking backlash

A new report has ranked Mountain Equipment Company as Canada’s most trusted brand, even as the company deals with backlash from customers over a choking incident at its Vancouver store.

The Brand Trust Index from the University of Victoria pegged MEC as Canada’s most trusted brand after its successful comeback following uncertainty over its transition away from being a co-op.

But the company faces fresh challenges this month, as one customer speaks out about being choked by a loss prevention officer while trying to make a return, and others complain online about the removal of price tags.

Amir Ghasemzadehnaghadehi was trying to return a Yeti cooler to the Vancouver store on June 18 when a loss prevention officer pushed him to the ground and placed both hands on his neck — all caught on camera by Ghasemzadehnaghadehi’s wife.

MEC CEO Eric Claus said the company removed the loss prevention officer but has defended the actions of the store manager and team.

“Despite our generous return policy, the item in question appeared heavily used over the 18 months the customer owned it, and not in a returnable condition,” Claus said. “Our manager repeatedly asked him to bring his voice down and eventually asked him to leave the store.”

The company has closed comments on its Instagram page following the incident.

Other customers have taken to Google Reviews to voice their frustration about a lack of price tags in the Vancouver store — meaning they don’t know what they’ll pay until they get to checkout.

“I should not have to constantly approach a staff member (which I had a hard time finding on the floor) for any given thing that catches my interest. I am there to shop and buy, not play hide and seek repeatedly with your staff,” customer Neo Caines wrote.

Other customers have also complained that the store doesn’t honour its Rock Solid guarantee as it used to during its co-op days.

Among the other brands that received a nod from the trust ranking is Costco, which tied with MEC for the number one spot. The index cited its affordable prices in a time of soaring food costs.