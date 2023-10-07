Popular fleece jackets recalled over "entanglement and vehicular dragging hazard"

Several Mountain Equipment Company (MEC) youth jackets are being recalled due to an “entanglement hazard.”

In a recall alert on Friday, MEC advised people to “immediately stop using” the popular fleece jackets and pull out the drawstrings at the waist to eliminated the hazard.

“The affected products have a drawstring at the waist which poses an entanglement and vehicular dragging hazard,” reads the notice.

A statement on the company’s site says the design of the drawcord on the jackets isn’t in compliance with Canadian guidelines and “poses an entrapment risk if the drawcord, toggle or cord lock should become stuck on something.”

MEC hasn’t received reports of incidents or injuries in Canada as of September 26. It reported 3,330 jackets were sold in Canada.

Here are the affected jackets:

Anniversary Polar Fleece Jacket in Blue Spruce/Regal Purple, sizes 8, 10, 12, 14, 16

Anniversary Polar Fleece Jacket in Regal Purple/Blue Ink, sizes 8, 10, 12, 14, 16

Two Tone Full Zip Jacket in Blue Grotto/Blue Ink, sizes 8, 10, 12, 14, 16

Two Tone Full Zip Jacket in Pimento/Blue Ink, sizes 8, 10, 12, 14, 16

You can find a tutorial on how to remove the drawstring, toggle and cord lock in a tutorial from the company below.

For more information, you can contact MEC Customer Care Team by telephone at 1 (604) 876-6221 or 1 (888) 847-0770, Monday to Friday 6 am to 5 pm PST, Saturday to Sunday 7 am to 4 pm PST, or visit the company website.

Another recent recall could affect your Thanksgiving dinner plans. You can learn more about the turkey recall here.