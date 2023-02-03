Remember Kevin G from "Mean Girls"? Here's what he's doing now

Everyone knows and loves Kevin G from Toronto-shot film Mean Girls. And if you don’t, well, there’s a good reason to know and love him now.

Kevin Gnapoor, aka Kevin G, was an iconic side character in Mean Girls, the 2004 film that arguably changed the trajectory of teen cinema forever and left us with several memorable characters and quotes we still refer to in pop culture today.

Rajiv Surendra, the man behind the nerdy-and-flirty character, is now a lifestyle legend. He’s being hailed as “the Bob Ross for adults” by many of his followers, and you will know exactly why if you watch one of his videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajiv Surendra (@rajivsurendra)

Thanks to Mean Girls, the name Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams, became synonymous with the universal idea of a pretty, popular high school girl with lots of family money to spend. The gremlin-goth aesthetic of campus outcast Janis Ian (Lizzy Caplan) has repeatedly made it into the fashion cycle. The friendship Janis shared with “too-gay-to-function” Damian Leigh (Daniel Franzese) resonated with thousands.

In the midst of this, Kevin G, as a side character, was making a mark — perhaps a bigger one than he had anticipated. He was emcee and a mathlete, spouting pick-up lines for days.

Kevin G may come off as obnoxious at first, but you quickly warm up to him. With quotes like “don’t let the haters stop you from doing your thang” and “I don’t mean to hurt your feelings, but I only date women of colour,” it’s hard not to enjoy his performance.

Now, Surendra creates captivating videos that are helping change people’s outlook on life by adding a special charm to mundane everyday chores, such as mopping the floor, doing your laundry, decorating a small apartment, shopping for household items, or dusting your bedroom.

The actor, now in his 30s, has a YouTube channel and has been featured on HGTV multiple times. He can teach you how to carve your own wooden cutting board or bind a dog-eared book just as well as he can hold a conversation.

Though he only did a few acting projects after the commercially acclaimed Mean Girls, he’s been in the soft limelight, with fans ranging between patrons of the arts, DIY project lovers, and a majority that simply enjoy him talking in a calming manner about his love for cleaning, sustainability, food, and maintaining your space in a way that nourishes the soul.

Most of his videos are filmed inside his small, quaint, and impeccably decorated New York apartment.

Surendra also shares gems from his Sri Lankan Tamil heritage and upbringing in Toronto. Whether it’s recipes or heirloom utensils he’s showcasing, there is something about his videos that makes you want to take your time with daily tasks and take pleasure in doing chores instead of spending hours doom-scrolling or watching TikToks.

The artist is also an openly gay Brown man in the media, which allows him to connect on a different level with minorities living within minorities.

He’s been popular for a while. We’re just telling you about it right now in case you need a morale boost to get your sh*t together.

Perhaps it’s also time to rewatch Mean Girls for the 27th time.