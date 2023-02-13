“Tasteless”: McDonald’s removes McCrispy ad across from crematorium

A McDonald’s ad at a bus stop in the UK has gained attention for all the wrong reasons.

An ad for the company’s McCrispy sandwich would’ve been fine were it not for its unfortunate placement: the McCrispy ad was located next to an arrow pointing towards the local crematorium.

Pictures of the now-famous ad were met with hilarity online.

An advert for a ‘McCrispy’ right next to a crematorium sign in Cornwall is genius! — Shauny—FuckTheTories (@happyjack1981) February 12, 2023

The outrage McDonald’s have caused by putting up a McCrispy advert outside a crematorium is the funniest thing I’ve seen this week — soph (@sphdnd) February 11, 2023

Sorry but the the McCrispy sign next to the crematorium is funny af.

They should’ve left it. — Manda (@MandaPie1981) February 11, 2023

However, not everyone found it as amusing.

CornwallLive interviewed one woman whose mother-in-law was cremated at Penmount Crematorium last year.

“Although I can see the funny side, it is tasteless,” said the woman. “And I’m sure some grieving family members won’t like to see it when visiting Penmount for the funeral and cremation of a loved one.”

McDonald’s acted fast, taking down the ad within days.

People have been closely following the saga, with author Stephen King even tweeting about it.

Micky D’s billboard next to a crematorium has been taken down. It was advertising McCrispy.

You can’t make this stuff up. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 11, 2023

One would think that the new ad would put a stop to the furor, especially after it was replaced with an ad for the Tate St. Ives art gallery.

So far so good, right? Not quite.

The text-only ad placed next to the crematorium sign came with the unfortunate caption, “Get your locals’ pass £5.”

“I don’t think I want the local pass just yet,” quipped one Twitter user.

The advertisement has changed, from McCrispy to this. I don’t think I want the local pass just yet, thanks #Tate #Crematorium #Cornwall pic.twitter.com/FRmjGFOOaX — NeecieB 〓〓 (@neecieb70) February 12, 2023

Another person asked, “Two for the price of one?”