“Tasteless”: McDonald’s removes McCrispy ad across from crematorium

Feb 13 2023, 9:04 pm
Lee Trewhela/CornwallLive

A McDonald’s ad at a bus stop in the UK has gained attention for all the wrong reasons.

An ad for the company’s McCrispy sandwich would’ve been fine were it not for its unfortunate placement: the McCrispy ad was located next to an arrow pointing towards the local crematorium.

Pictures of the now-famous ad were met with hilarity online.

However, not everyone found it as amusing.

CornwallLive interviewed one woman whose mother-in-law was cremated at Penmount Crematorium last year.

Penmount Crematorium/Google Maps

“Although I can see the funny side, it is tasteless,” said the woman. “And I’m sure some grieving family members won’t like to see it when visiting Penmount for the funeral and cremation of a loved one.”

McDonald’s acted fast, taking down the ad within days.

People have been closely following the saga, with author Stephen King even tweeting about it.

One would think that the new ad would put a stop to the furor, especially after it was replaced with an ad for the Tate St. Ives art gallery.

So far so good, right? Not quite.

The text-only ad placed next to the crematorium sign came with the unfortunate caption, “Get your locals’ pass £5.”

“I don’t think I want the local pass just yet,” quipped one Twitter user.

Another person asked, “Two for the price of one?”

