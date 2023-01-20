Canadian taking McDonald's to court for hot coffee drive-thru incident

A quick drive-thru caffeine fix turned into a nightmare for one Metro Vancouver resident, who’s now taking McDonald’s to court.

According to court records, a notice of civil claim was filed in the supreme court in Vancouver on January 17, 2023, by plaintiff Lok Fai Fung, a mental health support worker who lives in Richmond.

About a year ago, Fung was at a McDonald’s drive-thru at 4410 Still Creek Drive in Burnaby. Fung claims they ordered the coffee at the window, but the McDonald’s employee failed to secure the lid properly.

The employee let go of the cup of “scalding hot coffee” before Fung could grab ahold of it, and the coffee spilled on Fung.

Fung alleges that they sustained injuries due to the incident, including burns on their left thigh and left wrist, and is seeking damages, but the amount of total damages sought is to be determined.

A response to the claim from McDonald’s did not appear to have been filed as of Friday, January 20. Daily Hive has reached out to McDonald’s for comment.

Legal precedence for a case like this includes the so-called infamous hot coffee case of Liebeck v. McDonald’s Restaurants, which received a storm of media attention in the US in 1994.