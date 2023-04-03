McDonald's employees preparing for layoffs: Report

McDonald’s has temporarily closed its US corporate offices and asked employees to work from home ahead of layoffs, the Wall Street Journal reports.

According to the Journal, the fast-food company said it would announce the changes to roles and staffing levels this week.

“We want to ensure the comfort and confidentiality of our people during the notification period,” the company said in an email to employees, according to the Journal.

Apparently, employees haven’t been able to access their computers but the company reportedly asked them to provide their personal contact information to managers.

Wall Street Journal added that 150,000 employees work globally for McDonald’s locations and offices. About 70% of those positions are outside of the US.

Earlier this year, news outlets reported on a memo McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski sent to staff about future job cuts.