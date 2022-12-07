McDonald’s is at it once again with the new menu item drops. This time, we have the Carolina BBQ Quarter Pounder.

For the first time ever, this new handheld is available at participating restaurant locations across Canada.

It’s made from a 100% Canadian quarter-pound beef patty and topped with golden Carolina BBQ sauce, hickory smoked bacon strips, crispy onions, pickles, and two slices of processed cheddar cheese and served on a toasted sesame bun.

The Carolina BBQ Quarter Pounder will be available until January 3, 2023. So get it while you can!

If you’re heading over to your nearest branch of the fast-food joint, be sure to check out its other recent menu additions: The McCrispy and the limited-edition Candy Cane Fudge McFlurry.