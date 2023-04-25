Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings, Vanna White to compete on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

If you’re a big fan of quiz-based game shows, mark your calendars for a very special episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Trust us; you won’t want to miss this.

Jeopardy! hosts Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings, and Wheel of Fortune host Vanna White are set to compete against each other. White will be “calling letters instead of revealing them,” ABC said in a press release.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premiered in January 2021, with one-hour episodes where celebrities competed against each other for charity.

Bialik, best known for playing Amy Fowler in The Big Bang Theory, is supporting the Mental Wealth Alliance.

Jennings, who recently made headlines across Canadian media for mispronouncing the name of a small town in Nova Scotian, is backing the Equal Justice Initiative.

White is playing for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The contestants will spin the big wheel and solve puzzles to win US$1 million. The game’s rules are slightly different in the spinoff show and include cash bonuses.

This special episode airs on Wednesday, May 10, at 10 pm ET on ABC.

Who will you be rooting for?