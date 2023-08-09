Maui wildfire destroys historic tourist town, prompts evacuations

Footage of the Maui wildfire and its aftermath. (County of Maui| Twitter/ Facebook)

Wildfires engulfed parts of the Hawaiian Island of Maui on Wednesday, destroying homes and businesses as officials struggle to control the blaze.

The County of Maui issued a “Red Flag” warning to residents as fires spread due to high winds early Wednesday morning.

Officials then ordered evacuations for the Lahaina and Upcountry areas. According to reports, hundreds of homes and businesses have been destroyed by the flames. At least 20 people have been injured and thousands of residents and tourists have been displaced.

Flames spread rapidly near Lahaina Town, a historic and busy tourist area. Video footage shared on social media shows the blaze raging, and engulfing businesses along Front Street, which is considered Lahaina’s downtown strip.

So basically the entire island is on fire. Somehow where I am, the driest part of the island, has been so far spared. This is Lahaina town, the popular tourist town on the island. (Not my video.) Apartments and stores have burned down. pic.twitter.com/msvj6lPgIg — Shayla Maddox 🎨🏝️ (@shaylamaddox) August 9, 2023

Wildfire has engulfed businesses on Front Street in downtown Lahaina in West Maui, home to 12,000 people. The Coast Guard is responding to people who were forced to go into the ocean due to the flames. Video credit to Alan Dickar, a local resident of Lahaina. pic.twitter.com/8uiyHQP55B — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) August 9, 2023

This is what it looked like earlier on Maui. If you've been to my hometown of Lahaina…I fear it is no longer. I dread what it will look like in the morning. An apocalyptic scene is unfolding due to the fires raging across my island. Please pray for us. pic.twitter.com/88V2kjjpyV — HawaiiDelilah™ 🟦 (@HawaiiDelilah) August 9, 2023

We now have what I believe is the first video of the aftermath of the large wildfire that struck Lahaina, Hawaii. The town has been absolutely devastated with large parts of town burned completely to the ground. The video is from Richard Olsten on Facebook (link below). #hiwx pic.twitter.com/C8eYB9bfyp — ⛈️ Braxton Banks 🌪 (@BraxBanksOKWX) August 9, 2023

Lahaina Front Street is GONE pic.twitter.com/9BPsqk8wOf — Daveeeee (@DMOV3DAVE) August 9, 2023

Other video footage shows people trying to escape the flames in Lahaina Town by running into the ocean.

The Coast Guard rescued 14 people from the waters off Lahaina, according to the County of Maui.

The scene in Lahaina, Maui this morning is absolutely devastating. The entire town is being destroyed by an intense wildfire, forcing residents to sheek shelter in the ocean. Make no mistake, climate change is making scenes like this more frequent. pic.twitter.com/dttFnAwEeJ — Edgar McGregor (@edgarrmcgregor) August 9, 2023

Over 100 firefighters have been deployed to contain the blaze. Officials said over 21,000 people were housed overnight in four emergency centres.

About 2,000 travellers from cancelled and arriving flights on Tuesday were sheltered overnight at Maui’s Kahului Airport. Plans are in place to transport them off the island, noted the County of Maui.

Cell phone service, 911 service, and power are also down in areas impacted by the blaze, hindering rescue and emergency response efforts.

“We have suffered a terrible disaster in the form of a wildfire that has spread widely as a result of hurricane-force winds in the region and underlying drought conditions. Maui and the Big Island both experienced significant fires. Much of Lāhainā on Maui has been destroyed and hundreds of local families have been displaced,” stated Hawaii Governor Josh Green in a release.

“Heroic efforts by first responders have prevented many casualties from occurring, but some loss of life is expected.”

According to the latest update from Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, six people have been confirmed dead as a result of the fires.