Maui wildfire destroys historic tourist town, prompts evacuations

Aug 9 2023, 8:37 pm
Footage of the Maui wildfire and its aftermath. (County of Maui| Twitter/ Facebook)

Wildfires engulfed parts of the Hawaiian Island of Maui on Wednesday, destroying homes and businesses as officials struggle to control the blaze.

The County of Maui issued a “Red Flag” warning to residents as fires spread due to high winds early Wednesday morning.

Officials then ordered evacuations for the Lahaina and Upcountry areas. According to reports, hundreds of homes and businesses have been destroyed by the flames. At least 20 people have been injured and thousands of residents and tourists have been displaced.

Flames spread rapidly near Lahaina Town, a historic and busy tourist area. Video footage shared on social media shows the blaze raging, and engulfing businesses along Front Street, which is considered Lahaina’s downtown strip.

Other video footage shows people trying to escape the flames in Lahaina Town by running into the ocean.

The Coast Guard rescued 14 people from the waters off Lahaina, according to the County of Maui.

Over 100 firefighters have been deployed to contain the blaze. Officials said over 21,000 people were housed overnight in four emergency centres.

About 2,000 travellers from cancelled and arriving flights on Tuesday were sheltered overnight at Maui’s Kahului Airport. Plans are in place to transport them off the island, noted the County of Maui.

Cell phone service, 911 service, and power are also down in areas impacted by the blaze, hindering rescue and emergency response efforts.

“We have suffered a terrible disaster in the form of a wildfire that has spread widely as a result of hurricane-force winds in the region and underlying drought conditions. Maui and the Big Island both experienced significant fires. Much of Lāhainā on Maui has been destroyed and hundreds of local families have been displaced,” stated Hawaii Governor Josh Green in a release.

“Heroic efforts by first responders have prevented many casualties from occurring, but some loss of life is expected.”

According to the latest update from Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, six people have been confirmed dead as a result of the fires.

