Canadian quiz sensation Mattea Roach advances to "Jeopardy! Masters" final

Canadian super-champion Mattea Roach has advanced to Wednesday night’s Jeopardy! Masters final.

The first season of its kind, Jeopardy! Masters features six recent super-champions, including Amy Schneider, who was eliminated before the semi-finals.

In the final, Roach will face off against other remaining contestants, James Holzhauer and Matt Amodio, in two back-to-back games for the title of Jeopardy! master.

Former champion Ken Jennings will host the final of the first season of Jeopardy! Masters.

During last week’s semi-final, Roach touched hearts when they revealed that their father had passed away during the filming of the season.

In early May, Phillip Henry Roach died suddenly at his home in Halifax from a brain aneurysm at the age of 57.

🧵(1/8) In one of my contestant anecdotes on tonight’s Jeopardy Masters, I’m talking about my dad. I’ve done this many times on the show before, but this time I’m speaking in past tense bc my dad died at the start of this month pic.twitter.com/JFFCPaJI5e — Mattea Roach (@mattearoach) May 23, 2023

Mattea Roach told viewers, “He’s a huge part of the reason I’m here. He and my mom instilled an early love of geography in me. My dad taught me all about Turner Classic Movies and old music and all sorts of things.”

During their initial run on Jeopardy!, Roach was working as a law school admission test tutor in Toronto.

They are now a writer and host of The Backbench, a political interview podcast.

Between April and May 2022, Roach won 23 games of Jeopardy! in a row.

At just 24, they became the youngest person in the show’s history to rank in the top five for consecutive games won.

The winning streak earned Roach a staggering US$560,983.

As the most successful Canadian in Jeopardy! history, and the first Gen Z super-champion, Roach has captured Canada’s heart.

Many fans took to Twitter to congratulate them on making the final.

I don’t ever remember seeing that happen on any episode of Jeopardy. I’m so happy to see Mattea Roach advance to the Finals! — Sam Simpson (@SamSym007) May 24, 2023

Quite something to see @mattearoach speak about losing her dad while she was on the set of #JeopardyMasters Good to see a strong Canadian up there representing. — Ben Graham (@BenGrahamNB) May 24, 2023

