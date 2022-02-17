We matched zodiac signs to their most fitting bevvies

No matter your opinion on zodiac signs, most of us can agree that anything that encourages a little self-reflection is a good thing.

From the die-hard astrology fans to skeptical horoscope bystanders, no one can deny that it’s fun to discover the quirky similarities between your day-to-day self and what’s written in the stars.

And let’s be honest, the descriptions are often more accurate than not. With data from Costar, we’ve matched the signs with their most fitting BCLIQUOR wine, spirit, or beer.

So get a little introspective as you read through and ask yourself if we got it right.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18 for 2022)

These self-imposed lone-rangers are often the smartest in the room but the most in need of a, erm, chill pill. They are charming and take great pride in being different.

Aquarians view intelligence as the capacity to form wild opinions that are still based on logic. They constantly battle between their need for connection and the desire to be unknowable.

The “I’m not like the others” of beverages, a niche style, small-batch craft beer like the Four Winds Nectarous Sour will nod to an Aquarian’s anti-conformity attitude. Sour and complex acidity is balanced by tropical, juicy, and bright flavours of passionfruit in this batch as it gives way to a clean, tart finish.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20 for 2022)

Wading from the rational, a Pisces’ brilliance comes from their deeply emotional and inward feeling nature. Pisces are known to be dreamers – absorbed within their own realities and often creating their own turmoil because they would rather be hurting than not feeling visceral emotion at all. That person you know who loves those “you have to experience the bad to appreciate the good” quotes is probably a Pisces.

Pisces are profoundly sensitive and attuned to others’ emotions in a way that mimics a sixth sense, similar to a medium-bodied red — like the Tantalus Pinot Noir. Lifted floral perfumes, blackberry compote, dark cherry, baking spice, and notes of cocoa powder all emerge from this bottle.

Aries (March 20 – April 19 for 2022)

Oh, the fiery Aries. If you’re one, we probably don’t need to tell you that you’re competitive, ambitious, and bold — because you’re self-aware enough to know that already.

Aries are straight up and honest, and while they may be a bit brutal, they don’t play games. Always moving with something to prove, Aries know and do exactly what they want, unafraid of conflict or turmoil.

For this energized and unapologetic sign, a drink full of bold intensity is a strong match — like Bulleit Bourbon Frontier Whiskey. Flavours of ripe banana, apricot curd, orange peel, hazelnuts, honey, and smoky vanilla offer a luxuriously rich and smooth finish, presenting an overall vigorous delivery.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20 for 2022)

If a Taurus has dared to leave their house enough times for you to get to know them, then you likely know them well. These homebodies provide stability in the lives of those around them. They are practical, calm, and dependable — which sometimes leans into stubbornness.

With a Taurus’s poise comes a regal-like attitude and a love of material things that is not superficial in nature. A Taurus sees their space and belongings as representations of secureness; valuing consistency over lawless good.

For the graceful and diligent Taurus, only a bottle of fine sparkling wine can pair. Taittinger Brut Réserve Champagne is elegant and complex, offering a layered mix of aromatic fruit, brioche, pastry cream, candied lemon zest, and white flowers underscored by minerality. The bottle can be stored in the cellar for a year (about the time it takes a Taurus to prepare for a minor life change) to reveal further complexities.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21 for 2022)

Personally, we think Gemini’s get a bad rap. Many of us can relate to their habitual resort to self-deprecating humour and appreciate their perceptiveness. No one can adapt to the energy in a room the way a Gemini can, or bring every one of all energies together.

Geminis are truly visceral characters. Their intelligence tells them that they should have control over their imaginations, emotions, and how others perceive them. They try to be everything and are always looking for what’s new.

So only a vodka, like BCL Select Prince Igor Extreme Vodka, could be matched with the shapeshifter sign. The most versatile of liquors, vodka pairs well with anything. From an espresso martini to a Moscow mule, a Gemini will be able to follow all trends — and set some themselves.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22 for 2022)

The most sensitive of beings, Cancers are ever-changing entities. This is the friend who will tell you that everything is fine when it is most definitely not.

It’s primarily a fear of vulnerability that leads to this sign’s tendency to hold a grudge. Always weary that pain could be perceived as weakness, once snubbed, a Cancer may be forever scorned. But this deep feeling nature makes Cancers down to earth. They are often caretakers who onboard other people’s problems.

For a sign that values comfortability and tradition, the Pfaffenheim Pfaff Pinot Gris from the storybook wine region of Alsace is a strong match with its concentrated yet fresh, fruity and honeyed flavours.

Leo (July 22 – August 22 for 2022)

Leos are as warm as the sun on your skin. They shine so bright as to make sure to catch the eyes of others, charmingly hungry for admiration.

As a lover of the spotlight, Leos want to feel deserving of the attention they crave. They are captivating and honourable creatures.

A spirit highly deserving of the centre stage position is a cinnamon whisky like Fireball — exuding spicy aromas and flavours of cinnamon hearts, ginger, and pepper. Shake it with sweet vermouth and bitters and you’ve got yourself a Manhattan; a drink with undeniable main character energy.

Virgo (August 22 – September 22 for 2022)

Ah Virgos, the perfectionists known to throw shade from the depths of their own highly organized chaos. Intelligent, introverted, and often judgemental, Virgos need to feel as though they are useful and needed.

Active problem-solvers, it’s an inherent impulse for Virgos to clean up everyone else’s mess to maintain avoidant of their own. A Virgo wouldn’t dare slow down, for fear that they’d allow their tumultuous wake to catch up with them.

Just like a Virgo, this Road 13 Seventy-Four K Merlot-dominant blend has a lot going on — in the best kind of way. The certified organic wine offers up chocolate, floral, and paprika notes followed by a savoury palate.

Libra (September 22 – October 23 for 2022)

To be a Libra is to live a life of constant contradiction. Always enduring a delicate balancing act, Libras deeply fear the negative opinions of others yet find it difficult to stay out of the limelight. They value empathy, are highly receptive, and want to be seen as someone who can handle it all.

Smack in the middle of the introvert to extrovert spectrum, a Libra is a hard personality to pin down. They’re your favourite bubbly lifestyle influencer and the cliche introspective art buff.

For a Libra, the only match is a Gérard Bertrand Côte des Roses Languedoc Rosé. In an eye-catching bottle, this rosé offers up summer berries, watermelon rind, citrus, and floral notes on a silky, medium-bodied palate with a gentle and harmonious finish.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22 for 2022)

Completely switching gears, a Scorpio embodies all that is dark and moody. Mysterious individuals, many of us fear Scorpios — but they actually fear themselves more.

The brooding Scorpio is a ruthless realist who needs control to have a semblance of security. They are calculated and evasive of trust, yet deeply devoted friends.

A 12-year-old Glenlivet is the pairing for this sign, as it’s full of subtle, sultry notes of orchard fruit, honey, and floral tones before sneaking up with a languid, rich finish. Hailing from Scotland’s Speyside region, this long-aged single malt matures in both European and American oak barrels.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21 for 2022)

Curious and ruled by principle, a Sagittarius is an intensely aspirational character. They are jubilant explorers who are on a constant quest for knowledge and experience.

Italian Campari is a brilliant, naturally red infusion of 60 herbs and fruits that crafts an intriguing mix of bitter, sweet, sour, and fruit flavours. Stir it with equal parts gin and sweet red vermouth and you’ve got yourself a Negroni cocktail — a drink as worldly as a Sagittarian’s viewpoint.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 20 for 2022)

An extremely pragmatic bunch, Capricorns need to feel competent and responsible to be at peace. The captain of whatever team you were on in high school was likely a Capricorn — as is your workaholic best friend.

A Capricorn isn’t inspired by attention but by respect. Driven by a fear of failure, they can be quite self-critical and are hungry for positions of authority.

Only something straightforward and firm, like a tequila, can match with this sign. The 818 Reposado Tequila has aromas of vanilla, meringue, honey, fruit, and a strong, caramel finish.

