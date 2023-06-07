NewsJobsCanadaPop CultureCelebritiesCanada

Martha Stewart thinks the US will "go down the drain" if people don't return to the office

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
Jun 7 2023, 8:03 pm
Martha Stewart thinks the US will "go down the drain" if people don't return to the office
Martha Stewart has spent decades teaching people to transform their homes into a sanctuary — but that doesn’t mean she approves of you working from your sanctuary.

Stewart, 81, has found herself in hot pasta water after an interview where she openly shared her thoughts on remote work.

The TV personality and businesswoman didn’t hold back on her anti-remote work stance while talking to Footwear News to promote her collab with Skechers.

During the pandemic, Stewart worked and filmed TV shows from her home in Bedford, New York.

“I continued to work five days a week,” she said.

But Stewart is over remote work and is on a “rampage” to get Americans back in offices.

“You can’t possibly get everything done working three days a week in the office and two days remotely,” she said. “Look at the success of France with their stupid… you know, off for August, blah blah blah. That’s not a very thriving country. Should America go down the drain because people don’t want to go back to work?”

Stewart doubled down on her comments during an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, stating, “My kind of work is really creative and very collaborative and I cannot really stomach another Zoom. It just doesn’t get work done in the right way. Now our offices are on a three-day work week and I just don’t agree with it.”

Online, Stewart is getting positively roasted, with many calling her out for being out of touch.

But others are on Stewart’s side.

Others were confused about why Stewart would dip her toe in the remote work debate.

Stewart recently won praise for being the oldest person to appear on a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.

She told Sports Illustrated, “Usually I am motivated by pay but this time I was motivated by showing people that a woman my age can still look good, feel good, be good.”

