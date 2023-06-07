Martha Stewart has spent decades teaching people to transform their homes into a sanctuary — but that doesn’t mean she approves of you working from your sanctuary.

Stewart, 81, has found herself in hot pasta water after an interview where she openly shared her thoughts on remote work.

The TV personality and businesswoman didn’t hold back on her anti-remote work stance while talking to Footwear News to promote her collab with Skechers.

During the pandemic, Stewart worked and filmed TV shows from her home in Bedford, New York.

“I continued to work five days a week,” she said.

But Stewart is over remote work and is on a “rampage” to get Americans back in offices.

“You can’t possibly get everything done working three days a week in the office and two days remotely,” she said. “Look at the success of France with their stupid… you know, off for August, blah blah blah. That’s not a very thriving country. Should America go down the drain because people don’t want to go back to work?”

Stewart doubled down on her comments during an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, stating, “My kind of work is really creative and very collaborative and I cannot really stomach another Zoom. It just doesn’t get work done in the right way. Now our offices are on a three-day work week and I just don’t agree with it.”

Martha Stewart expands on her comments about remote work and working only 3 days in office: “I just don’t agree with it, I just don’t.” pic.twitter.com/C84SPnmH4i — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) June 7, 2023

Online, Stewart is getting positively roasted, with many calling her out for being out of touch.

Says the woman who was under house arrest lol — Gabe Sanchez  (@iamgabesanchez) June 7, 2023

Martha Stewart is asserting America will “go down the drain” if companies continue to allow its employees to work from home. Correct me if I’m wrong, but hasn’t Martha spent the majority of her career [essentially] working from home ❓🤔🧐😒 — Elgin Charles (@ElginCharles) June 7, 2023

Well sorry to inform her but we’ve already went down the drain years ago — 🦋🫶🏻Surviving T1D & RA 🫶🏻🦋 (@T1D_RA) June 7, 2023

No longer a Martha Stewart fan she clearly invests in commercial real estate lol — Rebecca D. (@rebecca_decker) June 7, 2023

I am willing to bet she has a large commercial real estate portfolio — Eliciafe Recibe 🏳️‍🌈🧡 (@BreciFlea) June 7, 2023

But others are on Stewart’s side.

I agree with Martha Stewart. Working with your coworkers together so you can converse, share ideas, feelings and thoughts is a healthy environment. It helps a person grow and learn. People should socialize and not be hermits. — Lynn Via (@LynnVia7) June 7, 2023

Others were confused about why Stewart would dip her toe in the remote work debate.

Martha Stewart has had such a renaissance and garnered a lot of goodwill recently… not sure why she would squander that by getting into the remote work debate and being anti remote 🥴 like where was her pr person to intervene https://t.co/KwPmPLa7o9 — carolina (@CarolinaBayuelo) June 7, 2023

Stewart recently won praise for being the oldest person to appear on a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.

She told Sports Illustrated, “Usually I am motivated by pay but this time I was motivated by showing people that a woman my age can still look good, feel good, be good.”