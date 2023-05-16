Martha Stewart stuns as oldest person ever on a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover (PHOTOS)

Best-selling author and Emmy Award-winning television host Martha Stewart has made history after she posed for the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

At 81, she will be the oldest person to feature on the cover and she doesn’t appear to be shying away from the spotlight.

Stewart told followers on Instagram, “Trying new things is very good. Being fearless is very good. Don’t be afraid of anything.”

It’s the iconic lifestyle guru’s return to modelling, as during her teens, Stewart worked as a model with brands including Unilever and Chanel.

Stewart was photographed in the Dominican Republic by Ruven Afanador.

She told Sports Illustrated, “Usually I am motivated by pay but this time I was motivated by showing people that a woman my age can still look good, feel good, be good.”

“I don’t think about age so much but I thought that this is kind of historic,” she added.

Her hair was styled by DJ Quintero and her makeup by Daisy Nicole Toye.

Stewart was quick to receive praise on Twitter for the historic photoshoot.

The magazine will be on stands on May 18.

Other Sports Illustrated cover models this year include Kim Petras and Megan Fox.

Canadian Lauren Chan was named the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie for 2023, becoming the first queer, plus-size person to be given that title.