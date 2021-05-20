Canadian cannabis company signs Martha Stewart as strategic advisor

A Canadian cannabis company specializing in CBD and vape devices has announced the appointment of Martha Stewart as the company’s official strategic advisor.

Canopy Growth Corporation made the announcement on Thursday morning, saying the American businesswoman will expand the company’s knowledge of product development and branding expertise by offering dedicated counsel ranging from product innovation to format development and strategic partnerships.

Stewart’s appointment comes after what the company says was a “successful launch” of Martha Stewart CBD, which launched in the fall of 2020.

Stewart’s line offers high-quality CBD wellness supplements, including gummies, soft gels, and oil drops with flavour profiles inspired by some of Martha’s most popular recipes.

Martha Stewart CBD for Pet also launched earlier this year and includes oil drops and soft-baked chews in three gourmet flavour combinations and formulas designed to support pet mental and physical well-being.

“Canopy Growth is committed to providing consumers with trusted CBD products with quality ingredients, and Martha Stewart has been a champion of our commitment since the inception of our partnership,” said David Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Canopy Growth.

“We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Martha through this new advisory role. With her expansive business acumen and years of experience with the Canopy team, together we’ll unleash the power of CBD to improve lives and create an unparalleled portfolio of brands.”

Klein says Stewart will play a “pivotal role” in shaping the company’s product innovation pipeline through her counsel in the development of novel concepts, formats, flavours, and strategic alliances.

Canopy Growth says, “Martha’s advisory role will help shape the future of the company’s product development trajectory.”

“Over the past year, demand and awareness for CBD products has skyrocketed,” said Martha Stewart. “Working with the top researchers and scientists at Canopy Growth, I saw first-hand how dedicated the company is in producing high quality, safe and consistent products. Deepening my relationship with the business is a natural fit given our aligned dedication and passion for bringing consumers innovative and quality CBD products, and I’m thrilled to share the benefits of CBD with consumers all over the country.”